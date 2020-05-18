May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High temperatures and increased traffic bring dust

By Annette Chrysostomou00
file photo

With high temperatures and an increased amount of traffic, dust concentrations were also elevated in the atmosphere on Monday, the air quality monitoring network of the labour inspection department warned in the morning.

According to the department, the dust contains small particles which when inhaled may have a negative effect on human health.

Therefore the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and sick people should avoid being outdoors until the levels drop.

The small particles with a diameter of less than 10 μm (PM10) should not exceed 50 μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

However, at 9.45am concentrations were 118.6 μg/m3 in Nicosia, 113.3 μg/m3 in Paphos, 76 μg/m3 in Larnaca, 62.6 μg/m3 in Limassol and 62.3 μg/m3 in Paralimni.



Related posts

Coronavirus: tests begin on all students in schools where positive cases found

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after man suspected of torturing fox

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 95 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Annette Chrysostomou

Red alert for forest fires, yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: With excavations for Missing on hold, CMP reviews old cases

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Free at last: Haircut, beard trim and a drink

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign