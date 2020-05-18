May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Marks & Spencer Online Shop for Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Symeonides Fashion House Ltd. introduces a new Marks & Spencer Online shop to better serve the areas of Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni. The new online store https://www.symeonidesfashion.com offers a wide range of Women's, Men's and Kid’s clothing, Lingerie and Baby items, as well as selected M&S Home and Beauty products. At the same time, th

The new online store https://www.symeonidesfashion.com offers a wide range of Women’s, Men’s and Kid’s clothing, Lingerie and Baby items, as well as selected M&S Home and Beauty products. At the same time, the online shop also presents a great collection of M&S Foods with delicious flavours and inspired meals from all over the world.

Delivery is free of charge with purchases over €30 and customers also have the option to collect their products from selected M&S stores.

At https://www.symeonidesfashion.com you can make your online purchases quickly, easily and securely. The available collection will be updated frequently with new products as well as promotional offers, so stay tuned!

Once again, Marks & Spencer demonstrates a deep understanding of customer needs, not only by offering well-known high-quality products and great service, but also by tailoring the shopping experience to delight customers.

To see the full range of products and make your purchases visit https://www.symeonidesfashion.com
Available only in Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Paralimni.



