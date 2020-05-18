May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Paphos police investigating rape claim

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Paphos police are investigating the alleged rape of a 47-year-old woman at 9pm on Sunday.

The woman told police that at that time an unknown man, who looked around 25-years-old, entered her house by the front door, which she left open because of the heat, and raped her.

The 47-year-old was examined by a doctor, whose finding will be handed over to the police for further investigations.

She said the man came around her house 15 minutes earlier looking for another woman named Alina. When the victim said she was not at home he left, only to return soon after to rape her, according to her testimony.

Police officers remained at the scene throughout the entire night in case the assailant returned. CCTV footage is currently being examined by the police to find the man’s identity.



