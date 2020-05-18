May 18, 2020

Premier League clubs to return to training from Tuesday

Clubs voted unanimously on the decision at Monday's 'Project Restart' meeting

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved plans to resume training in small groups from Tuesday as part of the competition’s Project Restart strategy.

Players must practise social distancing at all times, the league said, with contact training not permitted at this stage.

Testing for coronavirus at top-flight clubs has taken place over the last two days, and will continue throughout the training period and the return to match action in a bid to make the environment as safe as possible for all concerned.

The league was suspended on March 13 but no date for a resumption has yet been fixed.



