May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Red alert for forest fires, yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Authorities issued a red alert for the danger of forest fires and a yellow alert for high temperatures on Monday.

The Forestry Department warned the danger of forest fires on Monday is on a “red alert” level and appealed to the public to “avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire.”

The Meteorology Department has also issued a yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Monday valid until 5pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius inland and 39 degrees Celsius in the southern coastal areas.

According to the Kitas Weather portal temperatures at seven of their weather stations recorded temperatures over 42C on Sunday.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: With excavations for Missing on hold, CMP reviews old cases

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Free at last: Haircut, beard trim and a drink

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Two new cases (Updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Tests to begin on hairdressers

Staff Reporter

Rekindling our flirtation with France will lead nowhere

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus ablaze: Fires across the island, govt sends help to north (Update 2)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign