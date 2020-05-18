May 18, 2020

So how many dish towels do you need? by Hestia Home

By Maria Gregory011

So how many dish towels do you need?

 

Why so many? Well, you want to have enough that there can be a few in the wash at any time—using a dirty towel to clean is unadvised. Some towels should be kept clean and dry and used only as oven mitts, others can be poised to sop up messy spills, the thinnest ones are best for polishing your delicates and thicker ones should be relegated to heavy-duty dish-drying. 

 

I don’t know about you, but I’ve lost count.

So, when it comes to stocking up on new dish towels, you’re really looking at three specific types: thick, thin, and fancy-ish.

 

Sturdy, thick towels, whether they’re waffle- or flat-weave, are, in the words of Test Kitchen Manager Gaby Melian “the horsepower towels.” They’re good for taking a lasagna or tray of cookies out of the oven, wiping up big spills, and getting through a dinner’s worth of dish-drying.

 

Thinner dish towels—like your classic herringbone weave can be folded to suit most tasks: heat-proofing handles, drying fragile items and cutlery, and wiping up light spills.

 

No matter the category, when it comes to absorbency and durability, you should be opting for lint-free, 100% cotton dish towels. “They get better with age!” says Melian.

 

So, yes, you probably don’t have enough dish towels.

It’s time to check out our French kitchen towels at Hestia home...

 



