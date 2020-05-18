May 18, 2020

Temperatures to reach 43C on Tuesday

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Another orange warning was issued by the met office on Monday afternoon as temperatures are expected to hit a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Southern coastal areas will record temperatures around 39 degrees, western coastal areas around 37 degrees and mountain areas around 33 degrees.

The announcement follows the orange warning issued on Sunday for Monday and will be valid from 10pm until 5pm on Tuesday.

The temperature is only expected to drop on Friday and thunderstorms are forecasted for the upcoming weekend.

On Monday night, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees over inland areas and around 28 degrees over the southern coastal areas.

 



