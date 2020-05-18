May 18, 2020

Tonia Buxton – Cottage Pie

By Maria Gregory

Cottage Pie – Ingredients

Olive oil

1kg minced beef

2 carrots finely sliced

3 celery finely sliced

2 onions finely chopped

2/3 tbsp tomato puree

Big splash Worchester sauce

1 glass of red wine (optional)

5 cloves of garlic finely sliced

small spring of thyme

3 bay leaves

2 tbsp flour

500ml good beef stock

salt & pepper

 

for the mash

1kg potatoes chopped, boiled till soft & drained.

30g butter (or more if you like)

200ml milk

pinch nutmeg

salt & pepper

200g grated cheese

 

Method

In a large casserole pan, add some oil and add the mince beef in batches to brown, then take out of the dish & set aside.

Add more oil & sauté off the onions for 5 minutes them add the carrots, celery, thyme & bay leaves stir till softened takes about 15 minutes.

Add the beef & tomato puree & stir well. Add Worchester sauce & wine & season.

Add the stock & allow to simmer for 30 minutes.

Add all the potato ingredients together , reserving 100g of grated cheese.& mash well.

Before you assemble your pie in a deep dish or tray, take out any thyme twigs & the bay leaves.

Place the beef at the bottom, then layer on top the mash & sprinkle with remaining grated cheese.

Place in the oven 170’C for 20 minutes .



