May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking

Tonia Buxton – Pulled Pork

By Maria Gregory00

Ingredients and Recipe:

Slow cooked pulled Pork (serves 12 normal people & 8 Greeks)

3 tsp any smoked paprika

3 tsp ground cumin

3 tsp sumac

3 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

2 tsp sea salt

350ml cider (plus more for topping up if needed)

2 ½ kg boneless posk shoulder or 3kg bone in which I think makes it tastier.

200ml good smoky barbecue sauce

brioche buns

Serve with homemade coleslaw (see below) and corn on the cob.

 

  1. Mix together all the spices Rub over the 2.5kg boneless shoulder of pork.
  2. Put the pork in a big casserole dish, skin-side up, and pour in 350ml cider.
  3. Cover with a lid and cook in the oven at 150C/130C fan/gas 2 for anywhere between 4 and 8 hrs until falling apart. Check every few hours in case it gets dry – if it does, add more cider.
  4. Take it out of the oven and put the meat in a big dish, leaving the liquid in the casserole.
  5. Cut the skin off, then shred the meat using two forks. Ditch any fatty bits, de-bone if necessary  and skim any excess fat off the surface of the sauce.
  6. Add a 200ml of  good smoky BBQ sauce to the casserole, mix it in, then ladle some into a bowl for dipping.
  7. Put the pulled pork back in the casserole with the juices so it stays moist. Season to taste. Can be made one day ahead.
  8. Serve in soft white rolls with coleslaw and the bowl of juices on the side for juice dipping the sandwich while you’re eating.

 

Spicy coleslaw

Serves 5:_

 1 whole cabbage (red or white or mix of both) – shredded 

3 carrots – grated 

 2 large onions – sliced finely 

 3 heaped table spoons mayo 

 3-5 heaped table spoons Greek yogurt (depending how wet you want it)

1 garlic clove crushed 

½ tsp paprika 

 ½ tsp cayenne pepper 

1 tsp sumac

Juice of 2 lemons (or 3 limes)

 Salt & pepper to taste 

 2 table spoons Cholulla hot sauce (or Tabasco/sirracha etc) 

 

Mix it all together really well & allow to sit in the fridge for an hour to infuse before serving



