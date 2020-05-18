May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Trial date for Napa, Larnaca attempted murders set for June 1

By Peter Michael00
The scene of the shooting in Ayia Napa

A 37-year-old suspect facing attempted murder charges for incidents in Larnaca and Ayia Napa will be appear in criminal court on June 1 to answer the charges against him.

The 37-year-old suspect in the shootings, Charalambos Chrysanthou, aka Hamburger, from Paphos, is the suspected shooter in the case, while a 38-year-old Greek convict in the Central Prisons, Demetris Mamalikopoulos is the suspected mastermind behind the murder attempts.

The 38-year-old is already serving five life sentences for murdering five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012. In the most recent cases, Mamalikopoulos is being charged with the attempted murder of businessman Costas Kritikos and a Larnaca man, 37.

He also faces four other attempted murder charges over four individuals who were injured during the attempt against Kritikos in Ayia Napa on February 16.

Chrysanthou is suspected of firing 25 rounds with an automatic rifle into a café, injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target, Kritikos, who had left the establishment earlier.

The 37-year-old’s original court date was expected to be on May 12, but he requested legal council, so the judge ordered he appear on Monday with his lawyer.  On June 1, Chrysanthou will enter his plea to the charges brought against him.

The pair were also linked with an attempt against Constantinos Charalambous, 37, aka Mavros, in Larnaca on November 27, 2019.

On Thursday, Mamalikopoulos, representing himself before the criminal court, submitted a document listing his objections to the charges.

The convict said the charge sheet was unfounded, abusive and in bad faith. He claimed it was a product of an irregular and unfair process, which violate the principles of a fair trial.

He said it was based on the statement of his co-defendant whose testimony was dubious, unjustified, vindictive, and with ulterior motives.

Mamalikopoulos’ trial will start on July 6.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Distance learning is here to stay says minister

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Ministry clarifies regulations on reopening pubs and restaurants

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: state doctors call for psychiatric services to restart to help those traumatised by lockdown

Peter Michael

Repairs to police-car software takes on average 75 days instead of contracted 48 hours

Evie Andreou

Pasp claims financial reasons behind decision to stop Cyprus football

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: kindergartens to remain closed as long as restrictions in place

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign