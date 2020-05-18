May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Turkey’s Erdogan imposes nationwide lockdown over Eid al-Fitr

By Reuters News Service00
A Turkish citizen walks along a cemetery wall as seniors over 65 years old, who are not allowed to go out of their houses, had been exempted from a curfew for 6 hours amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown starting on May 23 would be imposed nationwide as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said schools would not re-open this academic year and education would continue in person in September with the new academic year.

Erdogan said mosques would begin allowing mass prayers for mid-day and afternoon prayers as of May 29. He said the house arrest period for prisoners who were released as part of coronavirus measures had been extended for two months



