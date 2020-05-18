May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK adds loss of smell and taste to Covid-19 symptom list

By Reuters News Service00
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past the front of a closed florist in London

The United Kingdom has added the loss of smell and taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms including fever and new continuous cough – a step that it hopes could help pick up more cases of the novel coronavirus.

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” the United Kingdom’s four chief medical officers said in a joint statement.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.”

Other possible symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or loss of appetite, but have not been included in the basic case definition.

By adding anosmia the sensitivity of new case pick-up could increase to 94 percent from 91 percent with just new cough and fever, said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer.

When asked why the United Kingdom has lagged other countries in including the loss of smell in its official list, Van-Tam said: “The question is: Which of those symptoms actually make the interception of cases better or worse?”



