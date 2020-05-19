May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking

Baked Feta Saganaki | Tonia Buxton

By Maria Gregory00

A delicious dish that’s the perfect to go with a summer BBQ!

200g feta 2 Peppers of any colour

1 tbsp Kalamata olives

200g cherry tomatoes

1 green chilli

1tsp oregano

2tbsp olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon.

Sumac Ground black peppers



Related posts

Tonia Buxton – Makaronia tou fournou

Maria Gregory

Tonia Buxton – Cottage Pie

Maria Gregory

Tonia Buxton – Pulled Pork

Maria Gregory

‘Making a meal is an act of self-care’

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign