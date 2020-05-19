Building a robot against coronavirus

Students at Pascal Space Centre Innovation Lab are building a robot
As part of the battle against the coronavirus, the students of Pascal English School Larnaca, who work at the Pascal Space Centre Innovation Lab of their School, are building a robot with artificial intelligence.
The students of the school, in collaboration with their professor Elpidoforos Anastasiou, responded to the Call for Expressions of Interest for Covid-19 (COVID EoI 04/2020) Research Activity and Development of Innovative Approaches to & Solutions, by the national research and innovation institute. In less than a week, the team found clever ideas using STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) to build a robot with the integration of artificial intelligence and computer vision, which will be used to minimise the spread of the coronavirus, thus helping hospitals, schools, supermarkets and other organisations.
Students realised the importance of hand hygiene and body temperature control as precautions to minimise the spread of the virus. This fact gave the team the impetus to initially build a robot using very simple artificial intelligence and simple functions. However, the ultimate goal is to create a robot that incorporates the following functions: automatic hand sanitiser, face recognition, infrared laser thermometer, thermal camera body control, and a display for updating other information about the coronavirus.
As part of an innovative but complex and time-consuming construction, at the present stage the whole team is working from home, creating different parts of the software and hardware, with the help of both their teacher and experts.
The original devices are expected to be ready by the end of May, when students will be able to integrate them into the robot, while the team estimates that it will take at least two months to use the robot prototype in a real environment.
“I like to create projects that can help students learn how to solve real-life problems. This project was a way to connect robotics and artificial intelligence with everything else going on,” said Anastasiou, project manager at the Pascal Space Centre.