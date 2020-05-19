CFA president gives reasons behind football cancellation

The president of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) Giorgos Koumas clarified some of the reasons behind the decision to suspend this year’s football season and declare the championship null and void.

Koumas said on Monday that immediately after meeting President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace on April 30, he gave instructions to the CFA general manager to put together a special team that would file a report on footballers’ routines during training and on how training centres normally work.

The report would then be used to establish the protocol to be submitted to the government on the resumption of football in the country.

“The protocol we drafted was approved by a scientific taskforce established by the CFA and led by well-known cardiologist Dr. Petrou Agathangelou, who said it was thorough and exhaustive before we submitted it to the government,” Koumas said.

“However, the government did not approve the protocol in full, especially regarding the potential case of coronavirus within a team after the resumption of the championship.”

The CFA protocol asked that, should a player become infected with the virus, only the individual and not the whole team be put in quarantine for 14 days, a solution that the government deemed unsafe.

“In addition to that, during another meeting with Anastasiades on May 15, the CFA was told that footballers would not be allowed to use changing rooms and gyms before June 9, and that contact between players would also not be allowed before that date,” Koumas said.

“It was therefore impossible for football to resume normally, the specific conditions required by the government’s epidemiological team prevented us from doing that.”

Koumas added that resuming the championship without the guarantee that it would eventually be completed in case of a second wave of contagion, was something that gave the CFA a lot of doubts.

When asked why football resumed in Germany, a country with many more confirmed Covid-19 cases, and not in Cyprus, Koumas claimed it is unfair to compare the situations.

“First of all, there is a huge difference in terms of infrastructure and in terms of weather.

“Football games in Germany were played last week with an average temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, we would be playing the rest of the games with an average of 40 or more, the difference is huge.

“But the main difference between the two countries is that the German government, and more specifically the epidemiologists’ team, approved the protocol submitted by the German football association, particularly regarding the issue regarding the quarantine of individual players and not entire teams, should they be found positive to the virus,” Koumas said.





