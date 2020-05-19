May 19, 2020

Chickpea Fillled Filo Triangles | Tonia Buxton

Chickpea Fillled Filo Triangles Ingredients

1 pack filo pastry olive oil

50g fine bread crumbs.

Filling 900g cooked chickpeas

mashed (480g dry weight)

1 onion cut into quaters

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp turmeric

40g sun dried tomatoes

1 small red chillies very finely chopped

3 garlic cloves

crushed juice & zest of 1 lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

30g finely chopped fresh parsley

black pepper

salt.

Method

Place all the ingredients for the filling into s food processor & Blitz Before you roll out the pastry, measure the length of the roll.

Trim ends off as they tend to be dry and therefore brittle and divide the entire roll into as many 6.5 cm / 2.5 in wide segments as you can.

Use a pencil to make the markings on the paper that is wrapping the pastry.

Cut off the first segments (no need to peel the paper off before cutting) and keep the rest covered with a damp kitchen towel as filo pastry dries up and cracks easily.

Unwrap the first segment and place the first strip on a table ahead of you, keep the rest under the damp towel.

LIGHTLY brush it with olive oil (you don’t want the pastry to be oily), sprinkle with a bit of salt (optional, but I found that necessary) and a little of the breadcrumbs so that the pastry layers do not stick to each other and the pastry stays crunchy.

Place a heaped teaspoon (do not overfill the triangles) of filling at the bottom of each strip and then start folding the pastry around the filling. Seal the triangle with a dab of olive oil.

Place on a lined baking tray, under a damp kitchen towel. Continue until you use up all of the filling or pastry sheets.

When I make these at home I like to sprinkle them with dark & light sesame seeds. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until golden, in a pre-heated oven of 180’C



