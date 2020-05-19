May 19, 2020

Commissioner pledges government support after Kormakitis fire

By Peter Michael00

Humanitarian affairs commissioner Photis Photiou said on Tuesday the state will support Maronites in Kormakitis, where a large fire destroyed 5,000 hectares of forest land and farms at the weekend.

“The government’s support is guaranteed. At this phase, in cooperation with the agriculture ministry we are evaluating and recording through some methods, because due to the closed checkpoints there cannot be an immediate record by the community council or the community leader,” he said.

Photiou met Maronite parliamentary representative Yiannis Mousa and the community leader of Kormakitis Elias Katsioloudes on Tuesday to discuss the fire.

He said in cooperation the three of them will “agree on a specific plan” for aid.

According to Photiou, they will agree on the grain losses issue in the coming days, and for people who lost trees, they will need more time.

Kormakitis was one of the villages in the north to have been badly affected by the fire that burned around 5,000 hectares of farm and forest land, including centuries-old olive trees.

The fire started around a kilometre outside the village, it headed towards the sea and then turned towards Ayia Irini village, stopping just a kilometre outside that village.

“The extend of destruction is unbelievable,” deputy community leader of Kormakitis, Valentinos Koumettou, told state broadcaster CyBC radio on Monday.

He added that the fields were full of crops ready to be harvested so it was easy for the fire to spread.



