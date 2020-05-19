May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 19 booked for violating movement

By Annette Chrysostomou02

Police carried out 2,273 from 6pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday and booked 19 drivers and pedestrians for violating restrictions on movements.

Four were booked in Nicosia, nine in Limassol, three in Paphos and two in Famagusta. One person was booked by traffic police.

In addition, 911 premises were inspected and four of them booked.

Movement restrictions are due to be lifted on Thursday.



