May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: cabinet approves screening for judicial employees

By Jean Christou068

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a screening process for judicial workers across the island as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement said 500 tests will be conducted among judges, lawyers, and other staff working at the courts.

The task will be undertaken by the justice ministry and the supreme court. It followed a recommendation by the chairman of the Bar Association Doros Ioannides.



