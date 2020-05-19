Coronavirus: cabinet green lights second phase with new decrees, protocols and penalties

The cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light for the implementation of the second phase of relaxation of measures against the spread of coronavirus with minor changes.
Government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios announced that after taking into account the advice by the scientific advisory team, the cabinet “confirmed the activation of the plans for the second phase of relaxations with minor changes.”
On education: as previously announced, primary and high schools open from May 21 while nurseries and kindergartens will remain closed.
From May 21:
- All movement restrictions are lifted including the curfew between 10pm – 6am.
- Meetings of up to ten people are allowed in homes.
- Free movement in parks (excluding playgrounds), squares, marinas, etc., in groups of up to 10 people.
- Reopening of hairdresser salons, barbershops, beauty salons, massage and tattoo parlours.
- Restart of catering services but in outdoor areas. Meetings are allowed in outdoor dining areas. Individuals must not exceed 10 per group.
From May 23:
- Liturgies and other forms of religious worship are allowed in churches, mosques and other religious places, as long as health protocols are strictly adhered to. The same measures will apply to weddings, baptisms and funerals.
- Opening of beaches, including organised beaches, in compliance with the health protocols to be issued by the ministry of health.
- Reopening of betting shops, based on the specific protocols to be issued by the ministry of health.
From June 1:
- Reopening of libraries, museums, archaeological and historical sites, ports (except for the disembarkation of passengers from cruise ships).
Kousios also said that the ministry of justice will promote a bill to be approved by the House of Representatives that would increase penalties and out-of-court fines to owners or managers of businesses that violate decrees and protocols. Fines will increase in cases of recidivism.
“It is the warm request of the President of the Republic and the government to all our fellow citizens to meticulously observe the protection and hygiene measures, as well as the decrees and protocols of the ministry of health so that we can ensure the health of all and move forward without interruption by applying the relaxations as planned,” Kousios said.
He recalled that the pandemic is not over “and we must protect what we have achieved in our country together with sacrifices and efforts.”