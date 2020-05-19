Coronavirus: Education minister reiterates lost teaching hours will be caught up next year

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou on Tuesday said teaching hours lost due to the pandemic will be compensated for in the next academic year.

Speaking after a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, the minister said teaching will continue from the point where teachers stopped before the closure of schools.

“Teachers know that some revision is required for children to get back into teaching. Children will not be pressured during this time.”

The new academic year, starting September, will first devote some time to compensate for the lost teaching hours during the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said.

Teachers are also expected to train students on long distance education.

According to the minister, around 3,000 educators have received training on how to use technology to teach remotely, half of which are primary school teachers.

Children in primary schools and gymnasiums will go back to school on Thursday as part of the second phase of the relaxation of lockdown measures.

As schools will close early and only half of children will be there each day, the cabinet decided that workers in the public sector will be allowed to leave work to pick up their children.

The minister will also appeal for employees in the private sector to be allowed to pick up their kids, he said.

Headteachers are gradually receiving the ministry’s instructions through teleconference. On Monday, 180 out of 331 primary school heads were informed about the protective measures, the minister said, while more followed on Tuesday.

Schools are equipped with antiseptic and thermometers for random checking of students’ temperature. Masks for students will be optional but mandatory for teachers.

Students will follow classes in two groups with only 12 children per class and the rest will remain at home. Desks will be one metre apart and students will go out on breaks in different times. They will also enter the school from different entrances.





