May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: hike in A&E visits by pensioners fearing AC use during heatwave

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo archive: Paphos hospital

The management of Paphos general hospital called on vulnerable groups to use air conditioning in an appropriate manner according to instructions after a number of elderly and vulnerable groups visited the hospital’s A&E department during the heatwave.

The majority of the patients who were weak, dehydrated and had an elevated temperature said they were afraid of using air conditioners because of the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

By 6.30pm on Monday, 35 patients visited the department. Some of them had to be referred to private clinics for treatment.

Experts say rooms should be well ventilated by keeping the windows slightly open during the use of air conditioning and people should check if the filters are in good condition and the unit is functioning properly.



