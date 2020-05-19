May 19, 2020

Coronavirus: One new case reported on Tuesday

By Peter Michael01600

One new coronavirus case was announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 918.

Announcing the case, virologist Leontios Kostrikis said they processed a total of 1,882 tests, and the case arose from a total of 276 tests processed by state hospital laboratories.

Earlier, the ministry reported four people were being treated at the Famagusta General reference hospital.

One of the patients was in the advanced care unit of the hospital.

Doctors said the condition of all the patients was generally good.

One more individual was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, following a negative test for the virus, while one more person was expected to be admitted to the hospital.

 



