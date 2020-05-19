May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Dear Evan Hansen Mashup CPA

By Maria Gregory07

The students at Cyprus Performing Arts want to share this message with everybody who feels trapped in these uncertain times, and with all of the frontline workers who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.

Thank you for your efforts and always remember that you will be found.

Thank you to all of the students involved. To find out more about Cyprus Performing Arts and to train with the organization get in touch through its social media

Follow the Cyprus Performing Arts on Instagram at @cyprusperformingarts

Follow the Cyprus Performing Arts on Facebook at CPACyprus



