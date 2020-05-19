The extent of damage that the coronavirus pandemic is causing the world is just mind-boggling. However, despite this massive damage, it offers us an unparalleled opportunity.

Right now, the whole world has to address a big question. It is not about how to get the economy running again.

Luckily, we know the answer to that. We have gathered good experiences of managing a recovery process. The big question that we have to answer is: Do we take the world back to where it was

before coronavirus came? Or, do we redesign the world?

The decision is entirely ours. Needless to say that the pre-coronavirus world was not good to us. Until coronavirus became the news, the whole world was screaming about all the terrible

things that were about to happen to the world.

We were literally counting our days when the whole planet wouldbe unfit for human existence through climate catastrophe; how we were under a serious threat of massive unemployment

created by artifi cial intelligence; how wealth concentration was reaching an explosive level.

We were reminding each other that the current decade would be the decade of last chance. After this decade, all our efforts will bring only marginal results, inadequate to save our planet.

Coronavirus suddenly changed the context and calculus of the world. It has opened up audacious possibilities that never existed before. Suddenly, we are at tabula rasa (a clean slate or

mind). We can go in any direction we want. What an unbelievable freedom of choice!

Before we restart the economy, we must agree on what kind of economy we want. First and foremost, we have to agree that the economy is a means.

It facilitates us to reach the goals set by us. It should not behave like a death trap designed by some power to punish us. We should not forget for a moment that it is a tool made by us. We must keep on designing and redesigning it until we arrive at the highest collective happiness.

If at any point we feel that it is not taking us where we want to go, we immediately know that there is something wrong with its hardware or software that we are currently using.

All we have to do is to fix it. We cannot excuse ourselves by saying ‘sorry we cannot achieve our goals because our software or hardware will not let us do that’. That would be an unacceptably lame excuse.

If we want to create a world of zero net carbon emission, we must build the right hardware and software for it. If we want a world of zero unemployment, we have to do the same. If we want a world where there will be no concentration of wealth, we need to do the same. It is all about building the right hardware and the right software. The power is in us.





