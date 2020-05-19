May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire destroys several cars at Nicosia dealership

By George Psyllides00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A morning fire in Aglandjia, Nicosia, burned several cars belonging to a dealership.

The fire was put out by the fire service after it also burned an area of dry grass. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.



Related posts

Manhunt goes on for third robbery suspect

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: hike in A&E visits by pensioners fearing AC use during heatwave

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 19 booked for violating movement

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Paphos hotels could close unless British are allowed in

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Bodies of Turkish Cypriots in London mosque

Staff Reporter

Larnaca bus company launches tender protest

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign