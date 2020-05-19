May 19, 2020

Gene Rossides, Founder of AHI, dies at 92

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Gene Rossides (left) receiving an honour from former House President Yiannakis Omirou

Gene T. Rossides, a well-known personality in the Greek American community in Washington, and founder of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), died on May 16, it has been announced. He was 92.

Rossides was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1927. His father was from Kyrenia, and his mother from Gytheion, Laconia. He studied at Columbia University and later served as Assistant Attorney General for New York State.

He was appointed Undersecretary of the Treasury by President Richard Nixon in 1969. He returned to practice law privately in New York in the 1970s and became a leading activist for Greek and Turkish issues.

A leading Greek American, Rossides also served as US Representative and Vice President of Interpol (1969-1973); Assistant to the Undersecretary of Treasury in the Eisenhower Administration (1958-1961); and started his legal career in the New York County District Attorney`s office as Assistant AG in NY (1956-58) after serving in the US Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio.

Rossides also founded the American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF) in 1975. It was the first “think tank” devoted exclusively to the study of policy issues involving the Greek American community and contemporary Hellenism. He was serving as a director on the board of AHIF at the time of his passing.



