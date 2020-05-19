May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Hellenic announced net profit of €108.4m for 2019

By George Psyllides00

Helllenic Bank has announced a net profit of €108.4m for 2019 and declared its readiness to withstand the current crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Q4 2019, Hellenic recorded a net profit of €19.1m compared with €30.3m the previous quarter.

“I can reassure you that Hellenic Bank is on a solid footing and, importantly, during the last two years has become more robust and better equipped to withstand the challenges we face, such as the current crisis,” CEO Yiannis Matsis said. “Hellenic Bank stands ready to support its viable clients, households and businesses, affected by the Covid-19 crisis

The bank said its CET1 ratio was 19.98 per cent while Capital its adequacy ratio reached 22.56 per cent, significantly above minimum regulatory requirements.

Its Non performing exposures ratio was 25 per cent.



Related posts

IMF chief warns full global economic recovery unlikely in 2021

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Opposition parties poised to ignore president’s plea on loan package (Updated)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Pilots’ union calls for national air carrier

Jonathan Shkurko

CySEC warns of individuals impersonating its representatives  

Jean Christou

US businesses to be offered incentives to move supply chains from China

Reuters News Service

UK’s Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign