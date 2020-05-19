May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man jailed for three years on drugs charges

By Peter Michael00

A 23-year-old man was sent to prison on Tuesday by the Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court for possession of three kilograms of cannabis.

The court dealt the man a three-year prison sentence, while two other suspects arrested with him on November 11, 2019 are still to be tried.

According to the police, members of the drug squad, Ykan, signaled a vehicle to stop on the day of the incident. The car was spotted on a road in the Famagusta area.

The driver then attempted to flee, resulting in police shooting the tyres of the car to stop it.

The driver, 23, was in the car with a passenger, 37. During their check on the vehicle, police found and seized €1,740, a scale, a plastic container with traces of cannabis, and a capsule with a white powder, though to be cocaine.

The two individuals were arrested at the scene.

Police then searched a fenced area in an animal farm, where the two had been spotted behaving suspiciously.

During investigations police found 2kg and 956g of cannabis, leading them to arrest the 44-year-old owner of the farm.

Police charged all three with possessing drugs with the intent to sell.

 



