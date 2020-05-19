May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met office issues yellow weather warning as temperatures remain high

By Evie Andreou00

The meteorological office on Tuesday issued a new yellow warning for extremely high temperatures.

The warning covers the period between 10pm on Tuesday and 5pm on Wednesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday night are expected to be at around 26C inland and the eastern coastal areas, around 27C in the southeast coast and around 25C in the west coast.

According to the met office, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to rise to 41C inland, around 39C in the south coast, 38C on the east coast, 35C on the north coast, 33C on the west coast and 32C in the higher mountainous areas.

The warm air mass affecting the region is expected to gradually start receding from Friday as well as the dust while there could be isolated rains or storms on Saturday.

Clouds are expected on Friday in some areas while temperatures are to significantly drop, to the average for the season. On Saturday rains or even storms have not been ruled out, mainly inland and the northeast, at round noon and afternoon.

 



