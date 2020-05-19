Nicosia municipality defends decision to buy CVAR building

Nicosia Municipality on Tuesday defended its decision to buy the building housing the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) as part of its plan to revive the areas of the capital within the walls, especially those close to the buffer zone.

The announcement followed strong criticism on social media and some newspapers by those who deemed the municipality’s move to buy the building as favouritism. Detractors argued that the municipality could have used the money for other projects in the area instead to help people in need.

The municipality said it purchased the building for €1.5m after submitting a request last November to cabinet to approve additional funding for the 2017-2020 programming period concerning the revival of Nicosia areas along the buffer zone. It added that according to two evaluations, the building is worth a lot more than what they paid for it.

CVAR is located on Ermou street, part of which is in the buffer zone.

After cabinet gave the green light in January, the municipal council voted in April in favour of buying the building.

“In the case of a negative decision, the municipality would not have had at its disposal the amount in question (€1.5m), nor it would have been in a position to utilise it for any other project, action or programme,” the municipality said.

The building houses the Costas and Rita Severis collections, which include paintings, antique costumes and memorabilia related to Cyprus and a library and research centre. It was bought by the Severis family to house the museum which opened in 2014. Following the economic crisis, which affected the Severis family greatly as one of the largest shareholders in the Bank of Cyprus, the building ended up in the hands of the lender.

After numerous failed attempts to find investors who could buy the building and rent it to the CVAR, the museum was about to close down last year when the bank asked them to vacate the building but the Nicosia municipality stepped in.

The municipality said on Tuesday that the revitalisation of the town within the walls and especially in areas adjacent to the buffer zone is its long-standing policy.

“We insist on investing in the (city) centre, because we believe in a free and reunited Nicosia, free from Turkish occupation,” it said, adding they have invested a lot in the renovation of Ermou street and in other roads of the Taht-El-Kale area “with spectacular results.”

With the purchase of the building of the CVAR, it said, “we continue the upgrade near the green line, ensuring increased traffic and growth in the area.”

CVAR will continue to operate as it does today, it said, “contributing with the promotion of Cypriot culture, the promotion of our cultural heritage and the peaceful coexistence of all Cypriots through bi-communal programmes.”

The museum will continue to operate with private funds, sponsorships from individuals and funding provided by the EEA and Norway Grants for the 2014-2021 programming period.

It will now be considered a municipal museum while representatives of the municipality will participate in the Board of the Costas and Rita Severis Foundation, which will continue to be responsible for the operation of the CVAR.

Executive Director Dr Rita Severis told the Cyprus Mail their agreement with the Nicosia municipality aimed at “saving the museum for the people of Cyprus.”

She said that even though the municipality did not demand it, they will be paying rent and assuming the costs also for the maintenance of the building.

“The family will continue to work to keep the museum open and enrich its collections,” Severis said.

CVAR is one of the four officially recognised museums on the island. It has received local and international awards for its contribution, among them the Grand Prix of EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards 2017, in the Education, Training and Awareness-Raising category.

Nicosia Municipality said that as part of its policy for the revitalisation of the areas within the walls it has, among other things, redeveloped many streets in those areas including the conservation and restoration of the facades of all buildings.





