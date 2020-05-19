May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Olive trees burned in fire in north on Sunday were established under Frankish rule

By Peter Michael05

A twelfth century olive grove badly damaged by wildfires in the north on Sunday was the first designated grove established under Frankish rule.

Archaeologist Anna Marangou on Tuesday explained the historical significance of the Kapouti area and the olive grove, which she said was named Demadonna, meaning belonging to the Virgin Mary.

She said many of the trees had names including Athina, The Queen, Aphrodite, and The King, which was burnt in the fire and was one of the oldest trees in the area.

The Demadonna grove was once thriving with life, and was important during the Frankish rule, the Venetian rule, and the Ottoman rule, Marangou said.

She added there were the ruins of two churches in the grove, where wild orchids bloom every year.

The area, she said, is protected and was fenced off and supplied with an irrigation system by EU funds.



