May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Scabies outbreak at migrant centre

By Evie Andreou0271
The refugee camp at Kokkinotrimithia (Christos Theodorides)

The cabinet on Tuesday declared the migrant centre in Kokkinotrimithia as an infectious area after a scabies outbreak was detected.

In a brief statement, the government said that the minister of health informed them that a number of the occupants at the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia had been infected.

Scabies is generally spread by skin-to-skin touching but can be caught from sharing clothes, towels, or bedding.

More later



Related posts

EAC says this month broke all records for May energy consumption

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: cabinet approves screening for judicial employees

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: ‘Cyprus ready to reopen doors to tourists from June 15’

Jonathan Shkurko

Veteran journalist Tasos Angelis dies aged 70

Gina Agapiou

CFA president gives reasons behind football cancellation

Jonathan Shkurko

Govt withdraws support scheme on failure to agree with parties (Update 1)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign