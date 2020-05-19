Social life returns slowly as events emerge

The second phase of lifting restrictions comes into force on Thursday allowing restaurants and bars to operate their outside spaces, with even some events being planned to mark the day, although the steps do seem to be being taken with caution.

The quaint, small café-bar Kafeneio To Leoforio in Old Nicosia is celebrating its reopening with some live music. On Thursday the trio EnArE will perform a set on guitar, baglama and bouzouki. Yiangos Yiangou, Charalambos Giorkas and Iacovos Kyrlappos make up the band and will begin their performance at 8.45pm.

The current owner of the Kafeneio, Stelios Vlachos, took over at Christmas and was only able to open for a month in January before the lockdown and is excited to be back in the saddle.

“I’m thrilled,” he said and added that he is ready to re-start their almost daily live music events. Before the lockdown, Kafeneio To Leoforio invited local musicians to perform every night of the week except for Monday (when To Leoforio is closed) or Tuesday.

Stelios is optimistic that both the event and the re-opening will go well as several people have expressed interest. “People walking past the bar these last few days stop and look in and ask when we will be open again,” he said. Even on Facebook people have been showing an interest. “I feel like people are ready to go out. The #stayhome motto is coming to an end. Now it’s moving towards a more ‘go out and stay safe’ movement.”

Kafeneio To Leoforio will be taking all necessary measures they have been advised to which includes disinfecting tables and areas between old and new clients, staff wearing gloves and masks and checking the staff’s temperature.

No groups of more than 10 will be allowed to sit together and overall, this café-bar will be able to host up to 50 people in its outdoor space, where usually 80 to 90 could be accommodated. The event on May 21 has a €3 entrance fee. For reservations and queries contact 97-748177.

Live music is not the only thing to return. Two outdoor yoga events for a limited number of participants are also taking place on Thursday. In Paphos, a sunset Satsang yoga session is being organised by Yoga O’Clock. Roxana Tismanaru, a qualified yogi has been organising such events for the last five years and is excited to be able to hold another one soon.

Taking place at Sandy Beach between 6.30pm and 8pm, just 10 people will be able to participate. This is not something new for Roxana as her ordinary yoga sessions, even in a non-corona life, usually include 10 to 14 people, so that she can give everyone the attention they need and be fully present.

This event will include a special flow of Traditional Indian Hatha Yoga. Reservations can be made by contacting 96-812194. “I’m happy to adapt to these times of challenge and change,” shared Roxana, “and of course follow the regulations. It’s very important right now to balance a healthy body and mind, emotionally too.”

Holding the event outdoors, in nature, seems to be an important aspect to Roxana, who is soft-spoken and oozes a sense of tranquillity – perfect for a mindful yoga session. Keeping with the health regulations, yoga mats will be placed 2 meters apart and for the Ayurvedic tea that will be provided, participants are to bring their own cup.

Back in Nicosia, Namaste Yoga Home Studio will hold a yoga session at Pandora park on Nearchou Klirides street. Yogis and yoginis will meet after two months for an hour at 6.30pm, taking all necessary precautions.

As such, participants have to take their own mats, towels, masks and water bottles. “No hugs or kisses YET,” specifies Skevi Chrysou Tofaridou in the Facebook event description. Pre-book a sport at 99-435040.

Only small-scale events can take place over the coming days until June 9 when open-air theatres and cinemas are expected to open. Festivals, concerts, casinos, playgrounds, theatres and cinemas in closed spaces are set to function again as of July 14 when the fourth and final phase of the lifting the measures begins.

Yoga at the Park

May 21. Pandora Park, Nearchou Klirides Street, Nicosia. 6.30pm-7.30pm. €10 donation. Booking is necessary. Tel: 99-435040

Sunset Yoga O’clock

Satsang yoga for 10 people only. May 21. Sandy Beach, Paphos. 6.30pm-8.30pm. Booking is necessary. Tel: 96-812194

EnArE

Live bouzouki, baglamas and guitar. May 21. Kafeneio to Leoforio, Nicosia. 8.30-11.30pm. Booking is recommended. Tel: 97-748177





