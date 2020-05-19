May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Spain lifts ban on flights from Italy, but tourism still off cards

By Reuters News Service00
Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one but but a 14-day quarantine for inbound travellers remained in place.

Spain lifted on Tuesday a ban on direct flights and ships from Italy imposed since March 11 to curb the coronavirus, but tourism restrictions and a 14-day quarantine for inbound travellers remained in place.

A much-reduced death rate from COVID-19 has encouraged Spain to begin easing one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, but the tourism-dependent economy is likely to have to wait until late June to welcome holidaymakers back.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing to ask parliament to extend until late June a state of emergency which has helped limit infections but also brought unprecedented restrictions on borders and movement, causing huge economic damage.

Cadena Ser radio reported that cabinet would use a meeting on Tuesday to discuss an extension until June 27. A government spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

At the peak of the outbreak, Spain was losing hundreds of citizens a day as stretched hospitals and care homes struggled to treat patients.

But the overnight death toll reported on Monday was 59, the lowest in two months, bringing the known total to 27,709.

The United States, United Kingdom, Italy and France have all reported more fatalities than Spain.



Related posts

UK jobless claims jump to highest since 1996 as COVID crisis hits

Reuters News Service

Trump accuses WHO of promoting China’s disinformation, demands changes

Reuters News Service

US CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas

Reuters News Service

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

Reuters News Service

Libyan forces aligned with Tripoli government capture key air base

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s Erdogan imposes nationwide lockdown over Eid al-Fitr (update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign