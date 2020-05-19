Too much private debt and too little investment

“CYPRUS has done a lot, in the past ten years, to bolster its economy. This combined with significant government support, may help the country to recover faster than others,” comments Michael Langham, an analyst with Fitch Ratings in Singapore.

“But the accumulation of debt is a great challenge. And the high level of risk will put off investment for some time.” The problem, as Langham points out, is European in scale, as many countries are struggling with debt and high risk – the index in the chart (right), which tracks risk levels for corporate debt, shows how these levels have climbed since the novel coronavirus crisis began.

“Current account deficits have resulted in one of the largest negative Net International Investment Position (NIIP) levels among EU economies at -116 per cent, alongside very high gross external debt levels of 936 per cent of GDP as of the last quarter of 2019.

In addition, well above 70 per cent of government debt is held outside the country,” points out Scope Ratings. Langham warns, however, that the large public and private debt burden in Cyprus could slow down recovery, and will almost certainly impede foreign direct investment.

“Cyprus is seen as a high-risk economy, because of its very large public debt and its accumulation of corporate debt,” he said. So, in any period of risk aversion like the one we see today, investment tends to move to safe harbours. “This means that the investment outlook for Cyprus is quite negative.

The Covid-19 crisis came as a shock, disrupting investment plans, and hurting corporate balance sheets. Companies are hoarding capital, because they don’t know how long the crisis will last.

Cyprus will be hit, because of the decline in foreign direct investment, according to Langham. Corporate debt has accumulated to levels which do not please riskaverse investors as well as public debt. For the past fi ve years or so, Cypriot businesses have ‘muddled through,’ accumulating debt but managing to survive just the same.

The tolerance for ‘muddling,’ however, is about to end, according to Rennos Ioannides, board member, Deal Advisory at KPMG in Cyprus. “Muddling through is precisely what some of our businesses are doing. A number of them are not servicing their debts or their trade credit obligations and are delaying or not paying at all staff costs and tax and other state obligations (e.g. social security contributions) and have no capacity to make any productive investments,” Ioannides told the Cyprus Mail in an interview.

But, just as the economy slows into a recession, levels of private sector debt have reached an unsustainable level. “As per the latest Central Bank of Cyprus Statistical Bulletin (April 2020), private sector debt stood at the end of 2019 at €56,6 billion.

However, excluding Special Purpose Entities (SPEs), which are entities with typically limited or no physical presence in the country, total private debt was equal to €41,1 billion,” Ioannides notes.

“The key metric to determine whether the private sector is over-leveraged, is to compare total private sector debt to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). At the end of 2019 for Cyprus this ratio came out at 258 per cent (including SPEs) and 192 per cent (excluding SPEs) respectively,” he continues.

This puts Cyprus in the top tier for debt in the EU. “The high level of private debt leaves the local economy extremely vulnerable to outside and largely uncontrollable factors: economic, geopolitical, social or even health events.

Key economic stakeholders must take a holistic view of the situation through a national strategy and plan of active management of private sector debt,” Ioannides concludes (for more detail, please see his article on the subject at https:// home.kpmg/cy/en/home/ insights/2020/05/liquidityand-debt-restructuringfor-business-viability. html).

Businesses need ‘liquidity,’ the economist’s term for cash-on-hand, to survive. To give an example of just how close businesses are to failing due to the crisis, consider the current plight of UK businesses.

Almost half of UK businesses who have not closed permanently because of coronavirus have cash reserves that will run out in under six months, according to a survey taken by the Office for National Statistics which was released on May 14.

Some 44.2 per cent of companies said they had reserves that will run out in under half a year, while 4.2 per cent have none at all.

Little more than a quarter of businesses had reserves that would last more than a year. Consider, then, that the situation in Cyprus is much, much worse. Government support provided to businesses may not be used to pay old debts, but the liquidity provided can keep these businesses alive, allowing them to generate more cash and then pay their old obligations.

“It may be significant that the Cyprus government has committed to fiscal stimulus. Other countries in Europe have held back with stimulus packages, because of concerns about debt.

Cyprus, on the other hand, has come through with a package worth about four per cent of GDP, higher than most other eurozone governments,” says Langham.

“Such ‘cash drainage’ situations, like the one we are going through as a result of the pandemic, have far-reaching repercussions, since business failure has a multiplier chain effect on the economy, with extensive ramifications on employment levels, the financial health of suppliers, banks and state authorities,” added Ioannides.

This is precisely the objective of any governmental support: the avoidance of business failure and its effects. But the government support must be combined with a more prudent approach to debt servicing – no more tolerance for ‘muddling through’ can be expected.

With this cultural change, Cyprus could experience a much stronger recovery. “Cyprus is closely linked with Europe,” says an analyst with Fitch Ratings in Singapore. Shipping, hydrocarbons, tourism – exports make up three-quarters of the Cypriot economy.

“Cyprus has quite an open economy. You see huge booms when global trade is on the rise. External demand, or disruptions in global trade will weigh heavily on the island’s economy. Local industry, from manufacturing to farming will suffer.”

With the eurozone economy set to contract by 4.2 per cent, according to Fitch, there is little hope for enough demand to lift Cyprus.

“The effects of lockdown are being sharply felt,” Langham continues. “In Europe, during the month of April, nearly everything was either shut down or reduced in activity, so we expect the effect of that period to seriously damage the economies of all countries with open economies like Cyprus.”

Cyprus’ shipping will continue to struggle, according to Langham. “Lack of demand in Europe, along with the current issues in global trade – it is, however a broader global story as global supply chains have also been disrupted.”





