May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Veteran journalist Tasos Angelis dies aged 70

By Gina Agapiou00
Veteran journalist and former spokesman of the old Cyprus Airways, Tasos Angelis, died on Monday night after a battle with cancer.

The 70-year-old was diagnosed with cancer several years ago, according to the Cyprus Union of Journalists. He was married and had two daughters.

The union paid tribute to Angelis and sent its condolences to his family and friends.

Angelis was born in Nicosia in 1950. He studied journalism at Lomonosov Moscow state university in Russia. He then worked as a journalist in ANT1 in Athens and later became editor of communist newspaper “Rizospastis”.

In 1977 he worked for the Cypriot newspaper “Haravgi” as a political editor and columnist. The Cyprus issue has been at the centre of his work, both in Cyprus and in various missions abroad.

From 1990 to 2006 he worked as Director of Press and Public Affairs of Cyprus Airways. In 2006 he took over the position of General Manager of the Cyprus Cultural Foundation, responsible for the design, construction and operation of a large state cultural centre in Nicosia. The project was abandoned in 2014 due to the economic crisis.

