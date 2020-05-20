Aspiring pop star keeps chasing the dream (with videos)

In a rising pop starlet, THEO PANAYIDES meets a millennial caught up in the whirl of her generation trying to monetise her passion, a journey that has seen her signed by large labels and shoot a video in Cyprus

Say hello to Antigoni Buxton, Zooming in from London on a cloud of “Honestly”s and “D’you know what I mean”s. She’s a breath of fresh air, both in general and in terms of the coronavirus, everyone’s topic du jour. She’s concerned about her grandparents, naturally, and all those in vulnerable groups – but mostly she’s just waiting for lockdown to be over, so she can get back on track: she’s got four music videos lined up to shoot, a new single and two new EPs to release, and was due to perform her second-ever headline show (at the Camden Assembly) before all this happened. She’s not overly worried about the virus, mostly because they’ve all had it, or think they have (it’s hard to know, without antibody tests), all the Buxtons got sick: Antigoni, her younger sister Sophia, her younger brothers Zephyros and Zeno, their dad Paul (he got it worst) – and their mum who of course is Tonia Buxton, the elegant TV chef behind My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen.

It’s easy to be unkind about Antigoni. Not only is she the child of a celeb, she’s also a young woman who wants to be a pop star. How naïve and privileged can you get, right? But the facts tell a different story. For a start, she’s not super-young, she’s 24 (which is super-young, but not in the world of aspiring pop stars). More importantly, she’s not some wide-eyed babe in the woods waiting for her first big break. She sang backstage for Anna Vissi at the tender age of seven, signed a publishing deal for her songwriting at 14, and has already signed two record deals – first, at 16, with an independent label called Dramatico (run by Mike Batt, also known as the guy behind The Wombles) then, a couple of years later, with Island Records, the legendary label that’s hosted everyone from Ariana Grande to Bob Marley.

Things have changed, it seems, in the world of music. It used to be the case – or at least the cliché – that you killed yourself playing live, hoping to be spotted, then you signed with a label and your career was up and running. Playing live is still very important, that’s how she got the Island deal (someone in the audience at a charity event happened to know someone in Island’s A&R) – but apparently it’s not unusual for a record deal to sputter out, even when the label has invested money. “This kind of story is so common,” she sighs, “I tell myself this at night to make myself feel better. People like Katy Perry, she was dropped three times before she launched and made music. Three times, with major deals! Same with Lady Gaga… They were both in their mid-20s when it started to happen.” Antigoni shrugs, putting on a brave face: “But y’know, it’s all part of the journey”.

The Island deal was especially galling (and surely bad business for the label; no wonder the music industry is going bust), because she spent a year and a half developing songs. “I went out to LA, I made loads of finished tracks, I got to work with Diane Warren – she wrote ‘Unbreak My Heart’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, she’s written for Beyoncé – I got to meet her and we worked on a song together”. (“Yours is the voice I hear in my head when I write songs,” Warren – an 11-time Oscar nominee – apparently told Antigoni.) She worked with a young producer from the Buretta Brothers team, who “wrote a bunch of the One Direction stuff, and Charlie Puth and Kehlani”. The way she tells it, she did everything right, but finally fell victim to office politics; Darcus Beese, the guy who signed her – “the same guy who signed Amy Winehouse” – left the label, and his replacement wanted to promote his own people. As if acknowledging that she did nothing wrong, Island released her from the contract, allowing her to keep the rights to all her songs and the rest of her advance money.

“Someone once said to me, ‘If you’ve got a Plan B, it means that you’re doubting Plan A’,” recalls Antigoni. Music remains her Plan A, her only passion – “I know this sounds really cheesy X-Factor, but I always knew that singing was what I was going to do” – but even Plan A needs a Plan B when things go pear-shaped. What we have now (or had, pre-lockdown) is Antigoni’s Plan B, trying to make it independently, having used her advance from Island to record two EPs called A1 and A2 – the idea being to put these out first, then drop the more polished tracks she made in LA later. A1 includes ‘Good as Gold’, the new single showcasing her low, husky voice, with a video shot in Cyprus, as well as her previous single ‘Is It Any Wonder?’, with a rather striking video where a diverse procession of people take turns singing lines from the song. They apparently include some quite famous people, like Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington and a guy called Toby who’s a big YouTuber. Yet the video only has about 6,000 views, I point out. “I know!” she cries. “It’s so stressful!… But maybe one day it’ll pop off, who knows.”

Let no-one say that making music is easy – though in fact making the music is easier than ever, it’s standing out from the crowd that’s a challenge. You need to be focused and work hard; you also need to be impervious – almost, in a way, oblivious – to what other people are doing, or saying. “Don’t believe what you’ve been told,” goes a line in ‘Good as Gold’ – and that seems to be Antigoni’s philosophy, stubbornly plugging away, believing in herself and her journey. She mentions Russ, a now-28-year-old British rapper who actually has a song called ‘Fuck It, I’ll Do it Myself’; “He just kept releasing music,” she explains, “[even though] no-one was listening”. Russ is now huge, with a record deal and two Top 10 hits.

Antigoni doesn’t even need Russ for inspiration. Her own mother Tonia took My Greek Kitchen to over 200 production companies before anyone said yes, “she was rejected over 200 times”. (This explains the seven-year gap between Sophia and next-in-line Zephyros – though, ironically, the show was finally commissioned just as Tonia became pregnant.) But there’s something else going on here, too – a generational thing, a Millennial thing.

“There’s a kind of attitude, I guess, in my generation where people don’t just want to go down that straight-and-narrow route,” she muses. “Y’know, people don’t make money now in the same way they did”. Back when her grandparents came over – she’s three-quarters Cypriot; only her paternal grandfather is English – the idea was that you worked really hard and eventually made enough to buy your own house. “You can’t do that now, really, on your own job… The people that are making most money now are YouTubers.”

Admittedly we’re talking middle-class girls in north London – she doesn’t claim to be speaking for everyone – but it’s fascinating how many in her circle of 20-somethings seem to be on similarly left-field, semi-improvised creative journeys, reflecting a generation whose coming-of-age coincided with economic crisis and the collapse of the mainstream. “Like, my cousin Zoe – she’s one of my closest friends – she’s got a clothing brand. One of my best friends Miranda, she’s just started up this thing called Food Drop, collecting waste food and distributing it to women’s shelters and whatever… My best friend Georgia, she runs, like, a social-media business, and she’s got a bikini brand”. 20 years ago Antigoni might’ve been an outlier, set on making music instead of going to university (“If I need to do a degree, I can do it when I’m 30!”) and looking around for a good job. These days, she’s just another young person looking to monetise their passion.

Her mum’s example helps; so do her peers. So, of course, does the fact that she has a great voice, “like velvet” according to Vissi (who, four years after that impromptu backstage performance, invited the 11-year-old to join her onstage and perform one of her songs; “It was called ‘I Love You’, I wrote it at Christmas for my parents. It probably wasn’t the best song in the world…”). But her own personality also helps, indeed that’s the most important factor. On the one hand she’s candid, open, bubbly; as a child she got loads of attention (she was the first grandchild on both sides of the family) and responded in kind, “always singing, always making noise”. Easy to imagine her at seven, serenading Anna Vissi in her dressing room. But she’s also “an organiser” – the one who’ll make the bookings when she and her friends go on holiday, the sometimes-bossy eldest in a big family, a long way from the tired stereotype of the scatter-brained ‘creative’.

“D’you know what, I find flakiness and unreliability really infuriating – and I have to deal with that constantly working in the [music] industry, it’s such a flaky industry. So I’m like, if I was flaky too I don’t know how I’d get anything done!… My mum’s always said to me, ‘If music’s what you want to do, you have to put everything into it’,” she explains. “‘You can’t go out the night before a gig, you have to make sure that you’re on point’. And she’s always said, like, ‘I’m not going to support you if you’re not going to take it seriously’.” (Antigoni lives at home rent-free, which of course is massive in London, though she sometimes teaches at a swimming school and does other odd jobs.) She does take it seriously, and also seems to take life – or the important things in life – quite seriously. Significantly, she’s been in a relationship with her boyfriend Jack for the past eight years, since her mid-teens. Even more significantly, he’s not some scruffy guitar player but an old-fashioned plumber with zero interest in celebrities and social media – “I’m not exaggerating here, if Beyoncé walked past him in the street he might not recognise her!” – not to mention an ‘essential worker’ still making house calls and installing people’s hot water in the midst of lockdown.

Jack, incidentally, is staying with the Buxtons during lockdown, as indeed is Sophia’s boyfriend. They appear to be that sort of family, a loud, big-hearted clan with an open-door policy – though I’m guessing it also helps that they’re (probably) not infectious, having already been through Covid. Her dad brought it back from a skiing holiday, Antigoni herself may have caught it on a girls’ night out for her birthday in March. Dad had a kind of bad flu, Mum didn’t really show many symptoms at all; “Me and my sister and our brothers, we all lost our sense of smell and taste really badly”. She and Sophia also had “majorly bad headaches – the only way I can describe it is, you know when you jump into a swimming pool and the water rushes up your nose? That feeling there,” she says, pointing to her sinuses. “And I just felt really, really tired.” Still, she adds reassuringly, the vibe in London isn’t so grim (though, again, she can’t speak for everyone), certainly better than you’d think from the media. Many – or most – are presumably just like her, waiting for it all to be over so they can plunge back into life again.

It’ll happen; life will go on. That’s why it’s refreshing talking to Antigoni Buxton, because she’s young and ambitious and full of dreams – even if the path to those dreams seems long, and sometimes impassable. “I have nights when I can’t sleep because I’m so anxious,” she admits. “I have moments when I really let it get to me, and I’ll just cry all day”. It’s tough, precisely because of today’s DIY system, every artist doing what they can. Sometimes she’ll look online and it feels like everyone’s getting deals and having hits, everyone but her. (“Is it any wonder,” like she says in her song, “why I feel like I’m not good enough?”) Antigoni sighs: “I just have to try and not feel sorry for myself too much, and just keep it moving”.

And then there’s Cyprus, the “golden island” of her memories – both metaphorically and also literally, because she’s always come here in the summer when there’s not much green. She loves her heritage, loves the food and the culture; she romped in the background of her mum’s TV shows as a kid, and even has dual citizenship now due to Brexit. Nothing would please her more than to represent Cyprus on the UK music scene and maybe even do a show here, maybe in Napa – or maybe even launch her own festival, as pop star Dua Lipa apparently did in her native Kosovo. “That would be sick!” exclaims Antigoni – and my mind, for a second, goes instinctively to coronavirus, then I realise it’s not that kind of ‘sick’, in fact she’s not talking about being sick at all. A breath of fresh air, indeed.





