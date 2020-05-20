May 20, 2020

Biker critically injured in collision

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital on Wednesday after his motorbike collided with a car on Tuesday.

The accident happened on the Larnaca – Nicosia motorway, when the biker, a resident of Famagusta, crashed into a vehicle in front of him.

The injured man was first taken to Larnaca hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures and internal bleeding.

Due to the severity of his condition he was transferred to Nicosia.



