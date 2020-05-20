CFA clarifies instructions on football academies

The Cyprus Football Association has released a statement on its instructions surrounding youth football and club academies.
Following a piece of misinformation being circulated online, the CFA has denied that it has instructed clubs to keep academies shut until September. The CFA added that it supports any efforts to have academies up and running again and ready for the new season without differentiation from their regular schedule.
Further, in guidelines issued on Wednesday and distributed to the clubs, the CFA admitted some vagueness in the guidelines issued on May 18, where the issue of group training was touched upon. The CFA stated that the guidelines permitting group training as of May 18 only affected senior football and only for division one.
While the CFA calls for academies to not resume training for the time being, it states that its aim is for next season’s league to start as normal and for training to resume before September.
The CFA said that group training restrictions will be lifted on June 9 for first division clubs, however, it does not yet know when the same will apply for everyone else, including youth teams.
Even if club academies were allowed to proceed with training, state-issued guidelines would not be easy to be met, primarily on account of financial and logistical difficulties.
However, there is some contradiction with guidelines issued on May 13, where the CFA had confirmed the cancellation of all leagues outside of the first division, including all youth leagues.
Within the same guidelines, the CFA had discouraged the recommencing of group training at club academies, highlighting that the health and safety of all players and staff was their first priority.
There is also specific reference to next September and the start of the new season, should that be permitted by how the situation unfolds.
The confusion stems from the new starting in September and the text speaking about preparing for that date. There is no exact mention of no training at all until that month, but it would be easy to make that misinterpretation.