May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 32 booked for movement violations overnight

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In the 12 hours from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday police booked 32 persons for violating the ban on movements and carried out nearly 4,000 checks.

Some 3,242 motorists and pedestrians were checked and 731 premises were inspected. In two of the premises in Limassol people were booked for not wearing a mask.

The restrictions on movement will be lifted on Thursday. People leaving their homes will no longer need a written permit or send and SMS and the night curfew from 10pm until 6am will no longer be in force.



