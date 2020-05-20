May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Bar/pub conundrum fixed, both can reopen

By Nick Theodoulou052

Snack bars and bars with outside areas have now received the go ahead to open from 6am on May 21, as the health ministry updated its regulations on Wednesday.

Pubs were originally on the list of businesses approved for reopening, but bars were left out, causing widespread confusion over what exactly was the difference between a bar and a pub as long as they had outside areas.

The ministry also clarified that the public can only be served while seated at a table.

The Cyprus Mail spoke to bar/pub owners on Tuesday, with many saying “we’re just as confused as everyone else”.

They were all set to reopen in any case, albeit with added caution so as not to risk crossing a line they were not aware existed.

Restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pizzerias, pubs and now bars with outside areas are set to reopen on Thursday.

 



