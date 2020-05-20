Coronavirus: Cabinet to decide on reopening of airports on Friday

The cabinet will decide on Friday about the action plan for reopening of airports and hotels, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Friday.
President Nicos Anastasiades met with members of the health ministry’s epidemiological team on Wednesday at the presidential palace to discuss the next steps to take regarding the lifting of precautionary measures.
From Thursday all movement restrictions are lifted and hairdressers, beauticians and the outside spaces of restaurants and pubs can reopen. Wednesday saw staff busy at cafes, disinfecting chairs and tables in places that had been closed down for over two months.
But the meeting’s main topic was the reopening of the Larnaca and Paphos airports, a key factor for the country economically, especially in regards to the return of tourists, hence the presence of Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, Foreign Affairs Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides and the Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.
In a statement released after the meeting, Sentonas said the meeting primarily focused on the government’s action plan for the gradual lifting of restrictive measures for flights arriving and departing Larnaca and Paphos airports, as well as the reopening of airports in general.
Particular emphasis was also placed on the upcoming reopening of the hotels. On Monday, Perdios said that the number of hotels that will open in the summer will depend on the information gathered by the end of May and on the protocols that will be issued by the health ministry.
The president heard the epidemiological team’s opinion on several issues concerning the action plan, including the grouping of countries, the criteria for each category of passenger landing in Cyprus and the eventual safety measures to be adopted.
“A final decision on the action plan for the reopening of the airports and of the hotels will be taken by the Council of Ministers on Friday,” Senontas said after the meeting.