May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: govt issues guidelines for betting shops due to reopen on Saturday

By Evie Andreou00

Betting shops, which are due to reopen on Saturday must only serve customers on a ‘take away’ system, as people cannot sit inside the shops to play games such as Kino, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the latest government announcement betting shops can open on May 23.

In the instructions on protection measures that need to be taken in Opap betting shops, the ministry said that all customers need to disinfect their hands before entering the premises and on their way out.

Disinfectants must be available at the entrance of the shops.

The businesses need to observe the one-person-per-8-square-metres rule, while there will be no chairs inside the shops.

“The submission and/or the validation of the lottery tickets will be done only with the ‘take away’ procedure,” the health ministry said.

Customers will be given the lottery tickets by the employees as they will no longer be available at the counter tops or tables within the shops.



Related posts

Two sought on suspicion of witness tampering

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: House resumes work in physical environment (with video)

Jean Christou

Biker critically injured in collision

Annette Chrysostomou

Met office ups yellow weather warning to orange

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 32 booked for movement violations overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Discord as some private school parents call for fee cuts

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign