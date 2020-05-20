May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia municipality offers free parking from Thursday to Monday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In an effort to lure people back to the city centre the Nicosia municipality has announced parking in all municipal car parks and at parking meters will be free on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend.

Free parking is available from 7am on Thursday until 7am on Monday.

According to the announcement, the public is invited to take advantage of this measure and visit the city centre but asked not to occupy the spaces for a whole day. Visitors are urged to park in a way that enables as many people as possible to use the spaces.

The move comes as the second phase of the lifting of movement restrictions starts.

From Thursday, hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, massage and tattoo parlours are allowed to open.

Catering services in outdoor areas will also restart, and meetings in outdoor dining areas.



