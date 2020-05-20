May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: OEV calls on businesses to be flexible with working parents  

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: CNA

The Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV) urged members on Wednesday to be flexible with employees as many of them return to work on Thursday after the lifting of the lockdown restrictions.

OEV stressed that many of the returning employees were parents and would possibly find themselves in a difficult situation with some schools classes, and kindergartens, still shut.

“In order for the economy to gradually go back to normal, we are calling on our members to make reasonable arrangements with working parents to facilitate the proper care of their children during or after school.

“That’s why we urge businesses to use common sense and good faith regarding their employees as some readjustments might be necessary for the return to normality,” the statement concluded.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Tatar says ready to work with GCs to reopen crossings

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Nicosia municipality offers free parking from Thursday to Monday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: govt issues guidelines for betting shops due to reopen on Saturday

Evie Andreou

Two sought on suspicion of witness tampering

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: House resumes work in physical environment (with video)

Jean Christou

Biker critically injured in collision

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign