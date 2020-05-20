Coronavirus: Pupils’ health of ‘utmost concern’ as schools reopen

Pupil health and safety is the utmost priority of the government, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday, a day before primary schools and the first three classes of high-schools reopen after their closure two months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They join final year lyceum graduates who returned to school last week. The first and second lyceum classes will not be returning.

Prodromou assured educators that all health protocols were in place and school committees made the necessary preparations.

Thursday and Friday will be spent informing pupils on the health protocols with normal classes resuming on Monday from where they left off on March 13.

One of the priorities would be the children’s digital education, the minister said.

Prodromou said children would be learning the rules of safe behaviour since in the coming days they would be circulating everywhere, and they should know how to protect themselves and society.

The aim until the schools closed for summer was to provide pupils with core knowledge. At the end of the year, teachers will record the point the pupils reached so that when schools open in September lessons will focus on bringing them up to speed to be able to continue in the next class.

Prodromou said screenings in other countries showed that reopening schools did not affect the overall spread of the virus.

But scientists have suggested reducing the returning school population so the government has not included the first and second years of lyceums who will continue with distant learning. Kindergartens also remain closed as they would take a lot more attention and effort to apply health protocols.

Regarding children with disabilities who need assistance throughout the school day, the ministry said it appointed a committee of experts that will examine individual cases and the health measures that would need to be put in place.

Parents and guardians must submit an evaluation of their child’s health condition that will be taken into account by the committee when deciding if they can attend school and what protective measures should applied.

To date, health authorities have carried out 3,000 tests in schools across the island, with four positives – two being students in Aradhippou. The screening process continues.





