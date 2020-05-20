May 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Reports say airports to open June 9, checkpoints revised by mid-June

June 9 appears to be the tentative date set for the reopening of Paphos and Larnaca airports and restrictions to and from the north could be revised by mid to early June, CyBC reported late on Wednesday night.

Hotels are expected to reopen their doors to local tourists on June 1.

The final decision on the dates for the airports and hotels is expected to be announced on Friday, following the president’s meeting with the cabinet and in accordance with the epidemiological data.

As for the north, President Nicos Anastasiades is due to speak with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Friday.

It is also understood that the scientific advisory committee has been asked to submit details to the government for 20 countries which may be viable candidates for travel.

The list is based on countries which have similar restrictions to Cyprus in place to counter the spread of coronavirus.

CyBC also reported that travellers from Greece and Israel – two so-called low case countries – may not have to undergo tests upon arrival in Cyprus.

Protocols have already been prepared by the deputy tourism ministry detailing the measures to be taken once tourists land in Cyprus.

 



