May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Revenue from tourism down by 73.5 per cent in March

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Revenue from tourism dropped by 73.5 per cent in March 2020, according to the results of the Passenger Survey announced by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.
Revenue from tourism reached €25.6m in March 2020 compared to €96.6m in the corresponding month of the previous year.
For the period of January – March 2020 revenue from tourism is estimated at €115.3m compared to €188.6m in the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 38.9 per cent.
The expenditure per person for March 2020 reached €461.71 compared to €568.19 in 2019, a decrease of 18.7 per cent.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

