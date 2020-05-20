May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Salamis cancels summer cruises

By Rachael Gillett00

Shipping company Salamis announced on Wednesday that the scheduled cruises of its ship Filoxenia, scheduled to take place this summer, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking into consideration the current situation that arises from Covid-19 and with absolute respect to the health and safety of both our passengers and crew, we regret to inform that scheduled cruises of c/s Salamis Filoxenia during summer 2020 will not be operated,” the company’s statement said.

Salamis added that it is already planning the cruise programme for the 2021 summer months, which will be soon announced on the company’s official website.



